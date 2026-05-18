Hal Jordan and John Stewart team up in this brand new Lanterns trailer

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HBO has just released a brand-new teaser trailer for their upcoming Green Lantern-show, simply called "Lanterns", in which we get to follow Hal Jordan and newly recruited John Stewart as they get drawn into a murder investigation.

This soon turns out to be the starting point for something much bigger, with cosmic ties, and in this new trailer we finally get to see a bit more action, which includes green energy and plenty of superpowers. Lanterns promises to blend down-to-earth drama with classic DC action and if all goes to plan the show will premiere on August 16, and you can check out the new teaser trailer below.

Are you excited for Lanterns?

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