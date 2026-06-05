Haex is a brand-new game from the developers of Little Nightmares and The Division

Swedish debut studio Dead Astronauts took the stage tonight at The Game Awards, showing off the new action-adventure, open-world shooter, which immediately caught our attention with a trailer that started with a robotic language that sounded like the guy speaking in that one Dune scene where the Sardukar are summoned to battle.

The game looks like it's a mix of sci-fi, classic FPS action, and some parkour, as we'll be diving into a massive cuboid structure, fighting half-naked grey people, and clambering through angular environments. It definitely looks to be co-op, as we see our POV character with a couple of buddies throughout the trailer.

Haex lands in 2027, with just Steam as its release platform so far. The game looks a lot like an extraction shooter, but doesn't seem to have a PvPvE element. Instead, you just head into the cube with your bros, and head out before it destroys all the ground around you.