Hades wins Game of the Year at this year's GDCA event

You might not be too surprised, but Hades has once again scooped up a bunch of awards and become the big winner at a major ceremony. The stylish roguelike was crowned Game of the Year at this year's Game Developers Choice Awards and it also won awards for Best Audio and Best Design. The event, which took place yesterday, was the 21st GDCA event.
To win the coveted Game of the Year award Hades was able to best favourites such as The Last of Us Part II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Ghost of Tsushima. Following narrowly behind Hades with the second most wins was Ghost of Tsushima which was able to win both the Best Visual Art and Audience Award.
You can take a look at the full list of winners below:
Best Audio
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Debut
Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)
Best Design
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Best Mobile Game
Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
Innovation Award
Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Narrative
The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best Technology
Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
Best Visual Art
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Best VR/AR Game
Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
Audience Award
Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Game of the Year
Hades (Supergiant Games)
Pioneer Award
Tom Fulp
Lifetime Achievement Award
Laralyn McWilliams