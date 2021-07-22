Hades wins Game of the Year at this year's GDCA event

You might not be too surprised, but Hades has once again scooped up a bunch of awards and become the big winner at a major ceremony. The stylish roguelike was crowned Game of the Year at this year's Game Developers Choice Awards and it also won awards for Best Audio and Best Design. The event, which took place yesterday, was the 21st GDCA event.

To win the coveted Game of the Year award Hades was able to best favourites such as The Last of Us Part II, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Ghost of Tsushima. Following narrowly behind Hades with the second most wins was Ghost of Tsushima which was able to win both the Best Visual Art and Audience Award.

You can take a look at the full list of winners below:

Best Audio

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Debut

Phasmophobia (Kinetic Games)

Best Design

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Best Mobile Game

Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

Innovation Award

Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Narrative

The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best Technology

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)

Best Visual Art

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Best VR/AR Game

Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)

Audience Award

Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch Productions / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Game of the Year

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Pioneer Award

Tom Fulp

Lifetime Achievement Award

Laralyn McWilliams