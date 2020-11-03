Hades was the most downloaded title on the Switch eShop in October

You're watching Advertisements

Nintendo has revealed the best selling games on the Switch eShop in October, and surprisingly, it wasn't a first-party game that came out on top. Instead, Supergiant Games' Hades ranked in first place after outselling the likes of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Pikmin 3 Deluxe. You should bear in mind though that this is for digital sales alone, and Hades as of yet has not received a physical release, whereas the two other aforementioned titles have.

A few other titles released in October that cracked the top 15 were The Survivalists in ninth place and FIFA 21: Legacy Edition in fifth. Interestingly too, both Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Sword both entered back into the chart at 15th and 10th respectively, after DLC for both titles was released in the month of October.

Are you surprised by these figures? Let us know in the comments.