English
Follow us
news
Hades

Hades was the most downloaded title on the Switch eShop in October

The roguelike outsold other new releases such as Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo has revealed the best selling games on the Switch eShop in October, and surprisingly, it wasn't a first-party game that came out on top. Instead, Supergiant Games' Hades ranked in first place after outselling the likes of Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Pikmin 3 Deluxe. You should bear in mind though that this is for digital sales alone, and Hades as of yet has not received a physical release, whereas the two other aforementioned titles have.

A few other titles released in October that cracked the top 15 were The Survivalists in ninth place and FIFA 21: Legacy Edition in fifth. Interestingly too, both Smash Bros. Ultimate and Pokémon Sword both entered back into the chart at 15th and 10th respectively, after DLC for both titles was released in the month of October.

Are you surprised by these figures? Let us know in the comments.

Hades

Related texts

HadesScore

Hades
REVIEW. Written by Ricardo C. Esteves

"If you like the roguelite genre, Hades is an excellent proposition, and of course, if you're a fan of Supergiant Games, it's mandatory."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy