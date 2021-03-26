Hades was the biggest winner at this year's BAFTA Games Awards

You're watching Advertisements

The 2021 BAFTA Games Awards took place last night and it was Hades that was the night's big winner, as it took home five awards including Best Game.

Surprisingly, it was able to outperform The Last of Us Part II, which received a record-breaking 13 nominations. The Naughty Dog developed game still managed to win the publicly voted EE Game of the Year award and the award for Animation. Laura Bailey also won the award for Performer in a Leading Role for her portrayal of Abby.

Coming in third place behind these two games was Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which won both the Game Beyond Entrainment and Multiplayer award.

You can take a look at the full list of winners here:

Animation - The Last of Us Part 2

Artistic Achievement - Hades

Audio Achievement - Ghost of Tsushima

Best Game - Hades

British Game - Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game - Carrion

Evolving Game - Sea of Thieves

Family - Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Design - Hades

Game Beyond Entertainment - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Multiplayer - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Original Property - Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Performer in a Leading Role - Laura Bailey

Performer in a Supporting Role - Logan Cunningham

Technical Achievement - Dreams

EE Game of the Year, publicly voted - The Last of Us Part 2

Thanks, PC Gamer.