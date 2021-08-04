English
Hades

Hades, Skate, and Katamari Damacy Reroll are coming to Xbox Game Pass this August

GTA V is sadly making its exit though on August 8.

Microsoft has once again revealed the line-up of games coming to Xbox Game Pass in the month ahead. These games will be available for download for anyone with an active Game Pass subscription.

This month looks to provide a varied list of titles with Hades, Skate, and Katamari Damacy Reroll being our personal highlights from the list. There are also several new releases heading to the service. Dodgeball Academia, a sports RPG, is heading to Game Pass on day one and so is the Game Preview version of spaceship simulator Starmancer. Sadly though, GTA V is planned to make its departure from the service on August 8.

You can take a look at the full list of arrivals below:


  • Curse of the Dead Gods (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5

  • Dodgeball Academia (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] - August 5

  • Katamari Damacy Reroll (Cloud, Console, and PC) - August 5

  • Lumines Remastered (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] - August 5

  • Skate (Console) EA Play - August 5

  • Skate 3 (Cloud) EA Play - August 5

  • Starmancer (Game Preview) (PC) [email protected] - August 5

  • Art of Rally (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] - August 12

  • Hades (Cloud, Console, and PC) [email protected] - August 13

  • Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (PC) - August 17

Hades

