Hades

Hades receives a new patch on Switch, but cross-saves aren't coming until next month

The hellish roguelike's new patch features minor improvements and bug fixes.

Released on PC and Switch on September 17 after an almost two years Early Access period, Hades has recently reached 1 million players. As you can see in our review, we found the game to be pretty good, but some improvements were needed, such as cross-saves which were initially promised.

It seems that Switch owners had a specific issue to deal with while playing Hades (besides the Joy-Con drift), namely a loading error that popped when trying to load a save file. Other minor tweaks and improvements have been made, and we recently learned that cross-saves would be coming next month (according to Supergiant Games), which will allow you to transfer your progress from a platform to another.

Hades

