Hades receives a new patch on Switch, but cross-saves aren't coming until next month

Released on PC and Switch on September 17 after an almost two years Early Access period, Hades has recently reached 1 million players. As you can see in our review, we found the game to be pretty good, but some improvements were needed, such as cross-saves which were initially promised.

It seems that Switch owners had a specific issue to deal with while playing Hades (besides the Joy-Con drift), namely a loading error that popped when trying to load a save file. Other minor tweaks and improvements have been made, and we recently learned that cross-saves would be coming next month (according to Supergiant Games), which will allow you to transfer your progress from a platform to another.