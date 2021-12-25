Hades is the first video game to win a Hugo award

HQ

For those who might not be all too familiar with the Hugo Awards, this is pretty much the premier awards ceremony that celebrates and highlights the best of the best literature over the past year. While Hugo Awards have been around for decades, it has been expanding to include and highlight movies, and as of the most recent ceremony, even video games.

With games being recognised and celebrated for the first time ever at the ceremony, we can now report that the first ever game to win a Hugo Award is Supergiant Games fantastic roguelike, Hades, an award that was given to the title for being the best video game at the award ceremony.

To take the award, Hades even beat out Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Blaseball, Final Fantasy VII: Remake, Spiritfarer, and The Last of Us: Part II. However, even with this success in mind, the potential of this award being celebrated next year does seem to be in question, as in the Hugo Awards' recipient post, the video game category is noted as being "A one-off category created as per WSFS rules by DisCon III". Hopefully, we will get to see this become normal as games have become pretty formidable places to find enthralling and unique stories as of late.