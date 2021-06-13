LIVE
Hades
Hades is coming to Xbox consoles on August 13, 2021

It also appears to be receiving a physical release on Xbox.

During today's Microsoft & Bethesda E3 conference it was revealed that Supergiant Games' critically acclaimed roguelike Hades will be slashing its way onto Xbox consoles on August 13, 2021. Prior to the announcement, the only platforms that it was available for was the PC and Nintendo Switch and we have wondered for some time when it would making the jump to other platforms. A trailer uploaded by Supergiant after the show also revealed that the game would be coming to PlayStation platforms on the same date.

In addition to this, it was also revealed that the game will be getting a physical release on Xbox platforms and that it will be arriving on Xbox Game Pass on day one.

You can take a look at the box art for the physical edition below:

