Hades II's peak launch player count beats the first game, but can't quite match its own peak

The month of September has brought us two massive indie hits in Hollow Knight: Silksong and Hades II. Both games have enjoyed strong reviews, but when it comes to literally breaking storefronts, only Silksong can claim that crown.

Hades II fans did fear that the Early Access period may have dulled the hype for 1.0, and while the game has still enjoyed a wealth of players checking it out on the evening of its 1.0 launch, there's not quite enough to beat the amount of players Hades II saw when it first allowed players in.

According to SteamDB, Hades II's peak concurrent player count still sits at 103,567. The 24-hour peak is at 84,419. Still a lot more than the first game's peak of over 50,000 players, but nowhere near something like Hollow Knight: Silksong for example.

Even if Hades II might be a less popular game on Steam, there are still loads of people enjoying it and now that it's available on Nintendo Switch too, there's likely going to be an influx of players across both platforms. There's a good chance the peak player count will rise again over the weekend, with hopes of Hades II being able to break its own record.