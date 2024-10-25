Hades II's latest patch makes a certain boss a little easier

HQ

Hades II's Olympic Update launched just over a week ago, and already we have quite a big patch addressing some of the issues people had with the first big content drop for the game.

First off, there are some overall improvements to the Nocturnal Arms. Sister Blades had their Omega Special attacks given a buff, the Moonstone Axe's Omega attack charges quicker, and the new weapon, the Black Coat, will lock on with its Omega Special faster.

As well as giving the player some buffs to take on the new region, we've also got some nerfs to enemies. Prometheus takes a big hit here, as his kick and combo strikes will be much clearer to see now, as well as being less punishing. He is also a bit larger now, to match his Titan size. Eris has also taken a hit. She'll have less phase transitions now, and will have improved feedback on the aiming of her attacks.

Midbosses like Talos and Charybdis will also be a bit easier to tackle now, alongside some smaller enemies you encounter in the new region, as they could absolutely batter you before you even got the chance to meet Prometheus, much less beat him.

Check out the full patch notes here.