Hades II's final boss should be a bit easier to beat thanks to new patch

HQ

Ahead of its bigger content update releasing later this year, Hades II has given us yet another sizeable patch to pour over. Last time, it was all about the gods and the buffs they give the player. Now, it's a bit more of a mixed bag of changes.

There's a major change to backstabbing in general, it seems, as the Sister Blades now do more damage to foes from behind, and the bosses Hecate and Chronos will take more damage when stabbed in the back now.

Some additional changes have been made to god's boons, mostly giving some extra buffs here and there to once again help out with the gods' powers not feeling as strong in the sequel compared to the original Hades. Check out the full patch notes here for more information on all the bug fixes.