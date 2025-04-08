Hades II will be a Nintendo Switch 2 timed exclusive on consoles

HQ

Hades 2 was one of the first third-party games announced for Nintendo Switch 2 during last week's Nintendo Direct. Today, the team at Supergiant Games has launched a new video, showcasing a little more information about the game, and confirming that Hades II will be a timed Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive on consoles.

As it happened with the first Hades in 2020, Hades II will launch on consoles first on Nintendo Switch 2. It's sure that it will eventually arrive to PlayStation and Xbox, but Switch 2 users will have a temporal exclusivity: "launching first for consoles on Nintendo Switch 2", the video said. They also say that more information is coming later this year, but it is unknown if the game will launch this year.

On the video, Supergiant Games talks about why they chose to make the first sequel in their 15-years career, saying they feel there's more to the story of this characters, while also confirming that for them is super important to reach 60 fps, and Switch 2 allows that while also pushing the game graphically. It remains to be seen how it will run on the original Nintendo Switch, where the game is also expected to launch.

Of course, Hades II has been available on early access on PC since last year, but much more content will be added to the PC and Switch 2 versiones when the full game releases.