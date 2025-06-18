Hades II releases the final update before 1.0 launch

HQ

Hades II released its latest major update last night. The Unseen update adds heaps of new content to the game, just as the roguelike's previous major patches have done.

The Unseen lets you take on extra challenges with the game's various bosses, shifting their arenas and giving them a bit more power. For veteran players who've been beating bosses with no problem for a while now, this should be a nice way to get a new challenge.

Also, we get unique weapon aspects for each of the game's main weapons. Like the aspects in the original Hades, these basically change the way the weapon works, making it a different experience to play with. The Aspect of Lucifer for the Adamant Rail, for example, turned it from a regular rifle into a laser gun that shoots beams and throws down orbs on the ground like grenades.

New artworks, new story scenes, and ways to deepen relationships are all on the cards in the new update for Hades II. In the patch notes, Supergiant Games did mention that this is the final major update before the 1.0 launch of the game, though we don't have a release date on that yet.