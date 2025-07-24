Hades II releases surprise patch, promises this is really the last one

HQ

A short while ago, Hades II released its 10th patch, which Supergiant Games claimed would be the final update before the highly anticipated 1.0 launch. However, Hades II has given us a little surprise in the form of another new patch.

Patch 11 mostly consists of balance changes, bug fixes, and more. There's not a whole lot of new content like other updates in the past brought, but it does seem like we're edging ever closer to that 1.0 release. Your Zodiac Sand and Void Lens resources (which are the gifts you get at the end of an Underworld or overworld run) will be converted to Prestige when you load a save with them.

This is so everyone's at a similar starting point when the true ending is revealed alongside version 1.0. Otherwise, there are some increased damage numbers for certain weapons, boons, and more, which you can check out the full list of here.

Hades II is out now in Early Access for PC.