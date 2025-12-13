Hades II mod lets you play Hades all over again

HQ

A new mod allows you to jump back into the Underworld (the right way) in Hades II. Instead of fighting your way to Chronos to restore your family's home, you can dive into Hades the old way, dropping from the cells of Tartarus into the fiery pits of Asphodel, taking a quick breather in the lush forests of Elysium before getting Cerberus his favourite snack.

That's all thanks to the talents of modder NikkelM, who created the Zagreus Journey mod for Hades II. Via PC Gamer, this mod brings in old bosses, areas, and even the soundtrack makes its return. The only thing you won't have is Zagreus himself, even if he does pop up for dialogues.

Unfortunately for anyone looking to strike a bargain by playing the first game while only owning the second, for the mod to work you need to own both games. Also, you'll need to uninstall any other mods you've got going before putting this one in. It's a massive overhaul and isn't compliant with other Hades II mods, by the looks of things.