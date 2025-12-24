Hades II lets us usher in Christmas with a witch-themed 12-hour yule log video
Turns out even figures from Greek myth can't help but feel the holiday cheer.
At the time of writing it's Christmas Eve. Soon we'll be winding down with a cup of hot cocoa, perhaps reading a book or getting ready to watch our favourite Christmas movies. If you're looking for a Hades II-themed way to kick off Christmas day, then Supergiant Games has you covered.
Just like five years ago, when Supergiant showed off a cosy fireplace in the House of Hades to get us in the Christmas spirit, the roguelike's sequel has also marked the end of its official launch year with a glowing blaze for us to gather around. The YouTube video lasts 12 hours, and is a great way to feel the warmth of Christmas, even if you've not got a fireplace to warm your hearth.
Also, Supergiant wished all of its fans a happy holiday period in a new Steam post. There's some lovely art of all the Crossroads gang there, but anyone hoping for a tease of the studio's next project will be disappointed, as the developer said its not ready to reveal anything yet.