Hades II lets us usher in Christmas with a witch-themed 12-hour yule log video

At the time of writing it's Christmas Eve. Soon we'll be winding down with a cup of hot cocoa, perhaps reading a book or getting ready to watch our favourite Christmas movies. If you're looking for a Hades II-themed way to kick off Christmas day, then Supergiant Games has you covered.

Just like five years ago, when Supergiant showed off a cosy fireplace in the House of Hades to get us in the Christmas spirit, the roguelike's sequel has also marked the end of its official launch year with a glowing blaze for us to gather around. The YouTube video lasts 12 hours, and is a great way to feel the warmth of Christmas, even if you've not got a fireplace to warm your hearth.

Also, Supergiant wished all of its fans a happy holiday period in a new Steam post. There's some lovely art of all the Crossroads gang there, but anyone hoping for a tease of the studio's next project will be disappointed, as the developer said its not ready to reveal anything yet.