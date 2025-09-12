Hades II launches this month as a timed console exclusive for Switch and Switch 2

HQ

Hades 2 will launch as a timed console exclusive on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 this month. The Supergiant Games title has been on early access since 2024, but the 1.0 version will arrive on September 25 (also on PC at the same time).

A new cinematic trailer was shown during the Nintendo Direct presentation. As you may already know (or even played already), this is a sequel to the award winning title launched in 2020, an action-packed roguelike, this time outside of the Underworld, and with a new protagonist, Melinoe, Princess of the Underworld and sister to Zagreus.

If you play on Switch 2, you will be able to see the action at 120 fps, one of the selling points of this version.

New Gods from the Greek mythology will appear in this title, with Chronos as the main villain, who wants to take revenge on all gods and mortals. Will you be playing Hades II on Switch or Switch 2? A release date for other consoles was not announced, but the game arrives on September 25 on Switch and Switch 2.