Supergiant Games has released Hades II out into the wild. The mythological roguelike is on Steam and the Epic Games Store for £24.99.

It's the first-ever sequel from Supergiant Games and has been a long-time coming for fans of the original. We already have a preview up if you're on the fence about giving it a shot, and the game already has an Overwhelmingly Positive Steam review score.