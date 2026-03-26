Hades II is coming PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in April

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Since Hades II officially left Early Access and launched on PC and Nintendo Switch 2 last autumn, it only made sense that a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S debut for the game would be on the horizon and potentially closer than further away.

As part of the Xbox Partner Preview show, we finally know the firm date for when Hades II will lose its Switch 2 console exclusivity, as the PS5 and Xbox Series launch date for the game has been confirmed and revealed to be as soon as April 14.

The even better news is that if you're still an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you'll be able to play the game via the service on day one. With this being the case, check out the new trailer for Hades II below and don't miss our review of the game if you're curious about whether you should snag a copy on PlayStation or Xbox.