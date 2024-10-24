Hades II: How to beat Prometheus

HQ

The Hades II Olympic Update introduced a massive new region for us to explore. Making your way up to Mount Olympus is no easy task, as Polyphemus and Eris already stood in your way as difficult opponents. Now, you have another Titan to fight in Prometheus. Having once fought alongside the gods, Prometheus is out for revenge against Zeus and his kin, allying with Chronos and being a general thorn in your side. His fight is a difficult one, as Promotheus comes at you fast, dealing damage with his fists, kicks, and fire follow-up attacks. Bathing his arena in a scorching blue heat, he feels like a final boss even though we know there's going to be another area after him, so what's the best way to beat him?

Well, first off, you want to make sure you're giving yourself the best chance you can in this fight. After beating Eris, switch your keepsake to the Knuckle Bones, or perhaps the Evil Eye if you've fallen to Prometheus before. The former will take away a chunk of his health at the start of the fight and make him deal less damage to you, while the latter will give you up to 30% more damage against the Titan. Also, make sure you have your Arcana Cards upgraded, especially The Titan for more health and magick overall, Eternity so you can use more Death Defiances, and The Lovers, to take no damage from Prometheus' first few hits. These are generic upgrades that can help you with each and every boss encounter in Hades II, so if you've not yet got round to them, prioritise them if you're struggling on any part of your run.

Right, if you've got all these upgrades and are still having problems with Prometheus, here are some more tips for beating him. It's worth mentioning that this is a difficult fight, no matter which way you come at it, so don't be disheartened if the Titan is sending you back to the Crossroads a lot. It's a task in even getting to him, as you have to fight your way not only past the armies of Chronos, but also the automatons of Olympus, which can do ridiculous amounts of damage. The first tips extends from this, and it's basically not to panic. Prometheus attacks fast, and he can cover large parts of the arena with fire. It's easy to fall into the trap of spamming dash, hoping you're lucky enough not to get hit, but you really want to save your dashes for getting away from his massive AoE attacks and projectiles. It's really difficult to dodge his melee strikes, so you might want to think about a ranged build, either with the Witch's Staff or the Umbral Flames. The Argent Skull also works as a ranged tool, but with its limited ammo it can be distracting having to pick up your shells from the floor.

Prometheus largely focuses on what's in front of him. If you know he's going to strike and can time your dash properly, getting around the back of him can allow for some good hits. It's not just Prometheus you'll have to watch out for, as he also has a hawk, too, which launches itself at you out of the blue. The bird can largely be ignored, but if you're getting low, you'll want to keep an eye out for it. Mainly, though, stick with dodging Prometheus. His kick is the attack that has the widest hit box, and it also sends out a blast of fire that covers the stage shortly after. Therefore, it goes without saying it's a move you'll want to avoid. He also has a rush of punches, which can create flaming projectiles. These are easy enough to sprint away from, so long as you don't get caught close-up.

Keep away from Prometheus, rinse and repeat your hit-and-run tactics, and you should be able to deal decent damage without taking too much. Twice in the fight, he'll depart from the stage in order to create massive lines of fire. This results in a bit of a memory game, where you'll need to find the safe path within the stage. Depending on your memory, dodging this shouldn't be too bad, as in our experience, the vast majority of the time dashing between the top and middle of the stage interchangeably should leave you without any burn marks.

If you're still struggling after multiple attempts and haven't yet tried it, crack out the Black Coat. With its Omega attack, the Black Coat will block incoming damage, allowing you to face Prometheus head-on without worrying too much about his attacks. Otherwise, keep at it, and you're sure to bring the Titan down in no time.

