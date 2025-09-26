Hades II: How to Beat Cerberus/Infernal Beast

HQ

In the first Hades game, Cerberus stands just outside of the gates to the outside world, before you face your father in one final showdown. Instead of fighting your best boy and beloved pet, you can buy him off with a satyr sack. There's no such luck in Hades II, as Cerberus has been coated in thick layers of corruption in the Fields of Mourning, turning him into the Infernal Beast.

Dealing huge damage in large AoEs, you can see why even this berserk version of Cerberus would prove a challenge Chronos would rather just push onto someone else, and he stands as one of the toughest hurdles to overcome in Hades II. However, he can be beaten and if you're struggling, we've got some tips on how you can take down Cerberus in Hades II. Or, more accurately clear him of his infection so he might return to his master.

Keep behind him here and he won't hit with a lot of attacks

First thing's first, you're going to want to make sure that you're going in as prepared as possible for this fight. If you're struggling, the Knuckle Bones, Evil Eye, and Black Fleece Keepsakes can all be helpful. Even using the Luckier Tooth for an extra life can be helpful, but the Knuckle Bones will especially help as it'll chop a chunk from Cerberus' health bar and make you less susceptible to his attacks. The Evil Eye can help you deal more overall damage, as does the Black Fleece, but it's up to you to decide if you want more damage or survivability. Also, make sure you upgrade both The Lovers and Death Arcana cards to resist the first hits of each Guardian and get three Death Defiances.

When it comes to taking on Cerberus, the first thing to do is dive in behind him. He'll target where you arrive in the arena with his first attack, allowing you to blast him with as much damage as possible, using your Omega cast, attacks and specials. As with other Guardians, your cast won't keep Cerberus in place, but it's always worth throwing out in its Omega form so long as you have the Magick to be able to sustain it.

Any time you see the hound's head come out of the ground, steer clear

Ranged tools can be a big help, but otherwise keeping to Cerberus' back and dodging his slams against the ground will keep you out of most danger. The Umbral Torches and Argent Skull can be particularly effective at allowing you to dash in and out and keep damage consistent at any range. Lim and Oros' backstab damage can also come in handy, and you basically want to make the most of your increased speed.

Cerberus' attacks aren't too difficult to dodge if you know what you're looking for. He'll raise his paws in the air when he's going to slam, and while he delays the move by a second or so, when he flashes white you know it's time to get out of dodge. Cerberus' fireballs can also be particularly mean, and his swipes can throw more flames across the screen. Again, though, if you're always timing your dodges to get behind him, you shouldn't be caught out by more than a few of these. What you really want to look out for are the areas of the arena covered in orange. Large circles spell doom as tendrils crawl along them, giving you a chance to essentially get the hell away from them.

These circles appear a lot more when Cerberus digs his way into his second phase. He'll disappear under the map once he reaches half health, summoning some back-up before returning to the arena in a huge burst. He gets more aggressive and mobile in this phase, but just keep on him as his moveset doesn't really change too much, outside of one move in which you'll see the rest of the arena go dark as a small circle around Cerberus lights up. If you don't get into that circle you're in for a world of hurt.

Largely, Cerberus is just a big, tanky brute. It's quite difficult to stay out of his way, as many of his attacks can cover large portions of the arena, which is why keeping to his back is probably your best bet. Also, his size means he's not difficult to hit, so if you have enough damage, you can wipe him out if you go all-in on aggression. Keep trying, upgrading your Arcana and Keepsakes, and soon you'll have freed Cerberus of his layers of gunk and let him return to the depths of Tartarus, where your next challenge awaits.