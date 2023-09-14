Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Hades II

Hades II has been delayed to 2024

It'll launch as Early Access in April at the earliest.

We haven't heard a thing about Hades II since it was announced at last year's The Game Awards. Not all that surprising, as Supergiant said it would launch as Early Access in 2023. This has left many hoping we'd get a shadow drop at this year's The Game Awards in December, but that won't happen.

Supergiant has revealed that Hades II's Early Access launch has been delayed to the second quarter of 2024. This means we'll get it in April at the earliest. But why do we have to wait that long? Well, that's where the good news come in.

The developers say that Hades II will have "at least as much content" from day one as Early Access as the original Hades had when it came to Steam's Early Access one year after its Epic Games Store release, so it sounds like it'll be worth the wait.

Hades II

