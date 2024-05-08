Hades II has already smashed the peak concurrent player count of the first game

HQ

Even in Early Access, Hades II is still proving to be one of the most-anticipated releases of 2024. The roguelike sequel from Supergiant Games is packed with more content than the original game, even if there's still work to be done, and players have flocked to it in their masses.

Hades II has reached a peak concurrent player count of 103,567 according to SteamDB, which eclipses the previous record set by its predecessor of 36,043 peak players. That's a huge jump, but it just goes to show how beloved the original game was for the hype to be there for its sequel.

