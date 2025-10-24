Hades II enhances True Ending in first post-launch patch

HQ

Hades II has revealed its first post-launch patch, and it seems that from the notes a lot of it has to do with reaching the True Ending and ensuring the experience is a bit more well-rounded for players.

If we take a look at the patch notes via Steam, we see the main standout points are to do with this ending. It'll take a few more Underworld clears to get the True Ending now, as some events have been changed leading up to it. Some events have also been added after it, too. However, Supergiant notes that we should be able to get to the epilogue faster thanks to this patch, as character-related prophecy events should unfold a bit faster.

It might take longer to reach the ending, but you'll get to the bit after a little quicker, then. If you want to relive certain story moments, a new incantation at the Crossroads Cauldron now allows for that, too. You can even re-experience the True Ending, if you want to go through it again.

Decorative items at the Crossroads have had their costs reduced, too, so you won't be spending nearly as many Kudos making your camp as cosy as possible. The Kudos you did spend in excess should be refunded as well.

If you want to load this patch, it's currently in preview, and you can select the properties->betas tab on Hades II then select [preview]. There's no current release date for this full patch, as work is still being done.