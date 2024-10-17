Hades II drops a new weapon, boss, animal companions and more in Olympic Update

HQ

Just like its predecessor, Hades II launched in early access, and while we have seen a great deal of the game already, Supergiant has constantly assured us their work is far from over. Now, we have the first major content update in the Olympic Update.

The update is installed for free alongside Hades II if you own it already. It comes with a new boss in the route to Olympus, as Promotheus (voiced by Ben Starr) will block your path to helping the gods. It also has a new weapon for you to fight your new fiery foe with, as the final Nocturnal Arms, Xinth, the Black Coat has arrived.

Two new animal familiars, additional allies, decorations for the camp at the Crossroads, and 2,500 lines of dialogue have been added. There's more to explore than before, and this is only the first step. According to Supergiant, there's still a new region to add for the route to Olympus, as well as a few other surprises we'll have to discover when more content arrives. The next major update is slated for early 2025, and won't be the last content update to come to the game.