Hades

Hades gets physical release for Nintendo Switch

The physical edition includes download codes for artwork and the soundtrack.

Are you one of the gamers who still prefers physical games instead of digital ones, and thus hasn't been able to enjoy the über-brilliant Hades from Supergiant Games? Well, you are in luck, because a physical edition of Hades was announced during the just ended Nintendo Direct stream.

It will be released on March 19, and besides the game, you'll also get a code for a download of the soundtrack and pieces of art. Hade was one of the best games last year and won multiple categories during The Game Awards in December - so make sure you don't miss this one out regardless of whether you are playing physically or digitally.

