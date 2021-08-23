Hades continues its success streak by being the best rated game on PS5 and Xbox Series

HQ

It's no secret that Hades is a very well made game, the countless awards and nominations ever since its launch last year is a great example of that. But the game, despite its success on PC and Switch, had yet to land on Xbox and PlayStation consoles until earlier this month, and now that it is available, it has skyrocketed to become the best rated title on both of the new-gen platforms.

This is of course in regard to its Metacritic aggregate score that takes critic's scores and averages them, out of 100. On Xbox Series, Hades is sitting at 94, and on PS5 it's at 93, which makes it the top rated game on both platforms, ahead of absolute corkers such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series.

Hades isn't the top rated game on PC or Nintendo Switch, likely due to the fact that these two platforms are much older than the latest consoles by Microsoft and Sony. We'll have to see how long Hades can hold this position, especially with a ton of highly anticipated games slated to arrive later this year.

Check out our gameplay of Hades playing on the PS5 below, and read our review of the game here.

HQ

Thanks, Eurogamer.