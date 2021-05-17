Hades age-rated for PlayStation 4 in Korea

You're watching Advertisements

Keeping track of games getting age-rated has turned out to be a great way of finding out what is about to be announced and released - and now this has once again proven a great source. This time it is the PEGI equivalent in South Korea who has rated Hades for PlayStation 4.

So far, it has only been launched for PC and Switch, but has been getting raving reviews and winning all kinds of Game of the Year awards. Most people assumed it was only a matter of time before Hades moved of to more formats, and now that seems to be happening.

Let's keep our fingers crossed more people get to play this roguelike based on Greek mythology sooner rather than later.