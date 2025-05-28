Hacks renewed for Season 5 by HBO

Dark comedy drama series Hacks has been renewed for a fifth season by HBO Max. The show, which initially premiered in 2021, follows a legendary comedian in her 70s and an up-and-coming comedy writer as they both seek to establish themselves in a new age of television and comedy.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. Discovery reports that the fourth season of Hacks has been the series' most-watched so far, with each episode improving on the last. We're still awaiting the Season 4 finale of Hacks, which arrives later this week.

"Yes! More! We congratulate Hacks's singularly talented cast and crew and our great partners at Universal Television," wrote Max's original programming head Sarah Aubrey.

"Like Deborah Vance herself, Hacks only gets bolder, sharper and more iconic with time," said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. "We're beyond thrilled to keep the laughter rolling with Jen, Paul, Lucia, our extraordinary cast and crew and our partners at Max."

