Hackers find hole in Krispy Kreme's security, launch cyberattack

Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme has been the target of a cyberattack following hackers finding a hole in its security systems, leading to disruption of its online services.

Some customers in the US have already reported being unable to order on Krispy Kreme's website and app. The attack has only just been disclosed, despite beginning in late November, according to the BBC.

"We, along with them, continue to work diligently to respond to and mitigate the impact from the incident, including the restoration of online ordering," Krispy Kreme said in a statement.

So far, no groups have taken responsibility for the hack, and we'll have to see if anyone does want to say they were the ones that found a doughnut hole in the doughnut shop. A smaller chain over here in Europe, Krispy Kreme is still known the world over, and it's quite a big brand to not have its security up to snuff.

