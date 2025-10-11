Hacker group claims to have breached Nintendo's systems

HQ

A hacker group known as Crimson Collective claims to have successfully infiltrated Nintendo's internal systems and stolen files from the company. The group has released a screenshot purportedly showing multiple folders as evidence of the alleged breach.

This isn't the first time Crimson Collective has made headlines. The group has previously been linked to several other cyberattacks, though their motives in this particular case remain unclear — it could be extortion, a warning shot, or pure provocation. The incident once again raises questions about how robust the security measures truly are among the world's biggest tech companies — many of which store vast amounts of sensitive user data.

Historically, Japan has lagged behind in cybersecurity — contrary to popular belief — a fact that makes the alleged Nintendo breach all the more plausible and concerning.