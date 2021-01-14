Hack and slash action RPG Labyrinth Legend is coming to Nintendo Switch

The action RPG Labyrinth Legend developed by Shinobi Games will launch on Nintendo Switch on January 28, publisher Regista announced.

If you didn't know, the game was released on Android in September 2019 initially, followed by iOS in February 2020, then it also landed on PC last year in July.

Players get to "explore the automatically-generated dungeons, collect powerful equipment, and battle against unknown, formidable enemies" in Labyrinth Legend. It also features local co-op mode. The Switch version supports Japanese, English and Portuguese.

Now pre-orders are open with 50% off discount, if you're interested, you might want to get it before the deal ends on February 9.

Have you already played Labyrinth Legend on other platforms? Will you get the game on Switch?