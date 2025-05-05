HABROMANIA, a new reinterpretation of Alice in Wonderland, has been announced

There are many sequels that will never happen and that video game fans will always regret, such as the recent case of Respawn Entertaiment's cancelled Titanfall. Then there are those who, after years and years of begging for a new instalment will (hopefully) receive it soon, as is the case with Half-Life 3. And then there are those gamers and developers who, fed up with waiting for something that will never come, decide to make their own interpretation of the concept with something entirely new.

We're not sure whether or not solo developer Sydney Collings (Symphony_Sonata) will have played much of American McGee's two instalments of Alice and Alice Madness Returns, but her upcoming HABROMANIA seems to be moving along the same concept.

HABROMANIA is a horror-tinged RPG in which we play as a deranged 19-year-old Alice trying to escape a nightmarish Wonderland, ideally with her sanity intact. The title is being offered as an episodic adventure that plans to launch as Early Access on Steam. The plan is to release three chapters a year, with the first chapter arriving in September 2025. The full game, they estimate, will be available in 2028 or 2029.

A very wide window indeed, but the project looks really promising in its first trailer, which you can watch below.