"Habemus mister": Italian outlet confirms Jurgen Klopp has accepted offer to join Serie A side

Jugen Klopp, Liverpool manager for nine years, decided to leave Liverpool last year, and football management altogether, as he felt he was running out of energy. He later joined Red Bull as Head of Global Football, overlooking all football operations of the brand, owner of several football clubs, like Salzburg, Leipzig, Bragantino or New York Red Bulls, a move that was criticised because of Red Bull's multi ownership model.

However, it has been reported recently that Klopp is unhappy at Red Bull and wishes to return to managing football teams. And after a short-lived rumour connecting him with Real Madrid, it seems that Klopp's new destination will be AS Roma. That's according to to severa Italian outlets, including La Stampa, which says that Klopp has already accepted the offer made by the Italian team last Sunday, and he will replace club legend Claudio Ranieri.

In fact, they even add that the club has already hinted Klopp's return with a social media video, showing Roman monuments (Kolosseum, Lupa, Olimpico, Pietro -San-, Pantheon) whose initials form the surname of the German player, whose managerial career also includes Borussia Dortmund and Mainz 05.

Klopp would be at the giallorosso bench with the task of turning Roma into an elite European club, fifth in Serie A this year, and he would bring in six new players, including two centre-backs, a right winger, a striker and a midfielder. The club's only European title is the inaugual Conference League in 2021/22, but with one matchday remaining, they can still qualify for Europa League or even reach Champions League if Juventus misses points on Friday.