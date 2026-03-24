Haas F1 Team reveals special livery featuring Godzilla before the Japanese Grand Prix

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TGR Haas F1 Team has revealed the special livery that drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will showcase this weekend in Suzuka, at the Japanese Grand Prix, as part of a collaboration with Toho. Both drivers as well as the Team Principal Ayao Komatsu revealed the livery adorning the VR-26 in a special event in Tokyo on Tuesday morning.

"I feel that partnering with Godzilla is something only Haas could do, we do things our way, and it's really quite something", said Bearman. "This collaboration is a first and is truly exciting, it really shows a part of who we are as a team and our identity, so I hope fans enjoy this fun livery", added Komatsu.

This special livery is the main course of a season long collaboration with Toho and Godzilla that will conclude at the United States Grand Prix in October, one week before the release of 'Godzilla Minus Zero' on November 6th, with Godzilla "on display" for fans to see.

Haas has also limited-edition merchandise with the logos of Godzilla and the F1 team, two t-shirts and a hoodie, you can still find here for a limited time.

What do you think of this "crossover" between Formula 1 and Godzilla, King of the Monsters?