Haas F1 Team and Godzilla team up for a season-long collaboration

HQ

Godzilla, the King of the Monsters, will be running in Formula 1... in the form of a special livery that Haas F1 Team will use in the Japanese Grand Prix (March 29). Haas and Toho have reached an agreement for a season-long collaboration with a series of "activations" during the year, that will include "'integrated branding' and other content and merchandise across both the sporting and popular culture spheres."

The first major part of the collaboration will be a special livery for the Japanese Grand Prix next week, that drivers Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman will use. And later, before the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Godzilla will be on display before the release of 'Godzilla Minus Zero' on November 6th (the sequel to Godzilla Minus One releases the same week in Japan).

Haas boss Ayao Komatsu said that "it is an honour to bring a global icon such as Godzilla to this sport and activate across an important year for the franchise. We want our fanbases to combine and celebrate with us, as there will be lots to engage with this season."

"Godzilla has come to represent indomitable power and resilience, a spirit that deeply resonates with Haas F1 Team's determination to constantly break through barriers. Through this collaboration, get ready for Godzilla to rampage on the world's fastest stage! We promise to bring an unprecedented experience that will excite fans of both Godzilla and Haas F1 Team all around the world", added chief Godzilla officer at Toho Co, Keiji Ota.

The Japanese Grand Prix on March 29 will be the final before a long break in April due to the cancellatuions of the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, before the season returns on May 3 in Miami.

As big Godzilla fans, we will be closely following this collaboration, which, similarly to F1's own partnership with Disney, aims to reach new audiences and get new fans to the sport.