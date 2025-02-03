Haaland's "stay humble" remark turned against him in another catastrophic Manchester City defeat

HQ

Manchester City's joy after recent victories against Ipswich (6-0) and Chelsea (3-1) and relief after qualifying for Champions League play-off ended abruptly yesterday, when Arsenal thrashed them 5-1. An equaliser in the 55th minute by Haaland meant nothing when Arsenal responded in less than a minute. Five goals, including one by defender Myles Lewis-Skelly, the player that was unbanned after a hugely controversial red card last week.

A huge hammering (the first time in Guardiola's career as a manager that his team has received four or more goals in four games in a season, and it's only February) that comes after their previous Premier League encounter with Arsenal, in September (the match where Ballon d'Or winner Rodri got injured) ended 2-2, with City earning a draw in the 98 minute.

There, Manchester City striker told Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta to "stay humble", a moment that went viral and was criticised, a rare occasion for Haaland's usually good and respectful discipline.

Last night, Arsenal took the revenge, and fans on the Emirates Stadium got the revenge by singing 'Humble' by Kendrick Lamar and saying "stay humble you c*nt". Haaland scored a goal, but had only nine touches of the ball. And, in nine days, Manchester City receives Real Madrid in Champions League...

City have 41 points and are fourth in the Premier League (arguably thanks to Newcastle and Chelsea's recent misfortunes). Arsenal is second with 50 points, six less than Liverpool.