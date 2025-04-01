Haaland's injury: Manchester City expects he will return in time for the FIFA Club World Cup

HQ

The joy at Manchester City for reaching the FA Cup semi-finals for the seventh year in a row was cut short by the injury fo Erling Haaland, who will be out for several weeks.

Haaland suffered an injury to his left ankle and was substituted by Omar Marmoursh, who scored the winning goal. Earlier, Haaland missed a penalty but scored the equaliser.

Although the extent of the injury is not yet known, the club issued an statement saying that they believe Haaland will be fit in time to play a further part in the remainder of this season, including this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

But the FIFA Club World Cup starts in mid-June and lasts until July, so that's not exactly very reassuring for the team, which is in a desperate situation at Premier League: they need to finish among the top four teams if they want to play at Champions League next year. Currently, they are fifth, which would mean they would play Europa League. But with only two points separating the fourth (Chelsea, 49 points) and seventh (Brighton, 47 points) things will likely swift around a lot in the remaining ten matchdays of the competition.

Haaland could also miss the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on April 26, which is the final shot at a title this season: if they don't win, it would be the club's first trophy-less season since 2016-17. Right now, the club says that they will seek specialist consultation to confirm the full extent of the injury.