Erling Haaland sharpened his aim against Moldova in a historic 11-1 win over Moldova at the World Cup qualifiers. The Manchester City star scored five, with Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard scoring another, Thelo Aasgaard, from Scottish side Rangers, scoring four and Felix Horn Myhre from Brann scoring the first.

Norway attempted 34 shots, 18 on target, and held 71% of ball possession at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo. Even Moldova's only goal was an own goal by Leo Skiri Østigård from Genoa.

The result means that it ties with Macedonia 11 - 1 Liechtenstein in 1996 as the largest victory ever by margin at an World Cup qualifying match for European teams.

Moldova, at the bottom of Group 1, has lost all five matches, scoring 3 goals in total and receiving 25 goals. The country is ranked 154 at the FIFA ranking out of 210, beyond Guyana.

Norway, ranked 33 in FIFA's ranking leads Group I with five victories, above Italy and Israel, and are in track for their first major competition since UEFA Euro 2000, when they lost in group stage the year Haaland was born. Their last World Cup was in 1998.