news
EA Sports FC 24

Haaland, Mbappé, De Bruyne and Putellas are EA Sports FC 24's higest rated players

Both France and Norway have 4 players each among the top 24.

HQ

We're less than three weeks away from the official launch of EA Sports FC 24, so the time has come to reveal who the highest rated players in the game are.

Considering he's the cover star on the standard edition, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Erling Braut Haaland has the highest rating in EA Sports FC 24 with a 91. He's not alone, however, as my fellow Norwegian shares that rating with Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappé and Alexia Putellas. A nice mix of nationalities among the top 4.

Speak of nationalities, I obviously have to highlight the fact that Norway is the most represented country on the top 24 list, as both we and France have 4 players on it. Two of the Norwegians are even from my family's home place, so that's cool.

Expect to see the rest of the ratings in the coming days and weeks.

Which players have been snubbed and which ones are overrated?

EA Sports FC 24

