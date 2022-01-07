Gyphon Audio launches €217,000 amplifier combo

HQ

While most of the audio industry were missing at this year's CES, Danish ultra high-end Hi-Fi brand, Gryphon Audio Design, revealed their new state-of-art Apex power amplifiers, and Commander preamplifier.

The Apex mono amplifier is €165,000 per pair, while the Commander Preamplifier is €52,500. This might sound expensive, but remember that Gryphon makes products like the Kodo speakers, that will set you back a whopping €320,000 Euro.

Like most high-end amplifiers, its running pure Class A, and uses 128 high current bipolar output transistors, a transistor bank with a capacity of more than 2 million microfarad, four 2,000VA transformers, while weighing in at more than 400kg per chassis. It can deliver almost 1800 Watts into a 1 Ohm load, enabling it to drive more or less any loudspeaker in the world.

The Commander is based on the Pandora preamp, already regarded as one of the best in the world, it has a full dual-mono layout and power supply and signal handling is separated in two different chassis. The signal is handled in single-ended Class A, with the signal only passing through two transistors and one single resistors.

Along a low-noise structure with one transformer for each channel, and another two for upcoming upgrades and future proofing.

Besides the remote, a 4.3" TFT capacitive touch display acts as interface.