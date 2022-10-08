Gylt is coming for more platforms

HQ

The Spanish developer Tequila Works is best known for their two hits Deadlight and Rime, but was also praised a lot for Gylt. This wasn't played by a whole lot of people though as it was only released for Google Stadia back in 2019.

Therefore we're glad to report that Tequila Works' CEO Raúl Rubio Munárriz has now confirmed on Twitter that it will be released for other platforms as well. While no specific ones are mentioned, we assume PlayStation, Switch and Xbox are safe bets.

If this is related to a deal with Google Stadia timing out, the fact that Stadia will be axed, or something else is unknown - but we're just glad we're getting more Gylt.