Gwyneth Paltrow's ski trial is being turned into a musical

Earlier this year, Gwyneth Paltrow was the subject of a heavy memeing, all because she had to report to court to defend herself after being forced into a legal battle against a skiing optometrist for a collision the pair had. While the actual premise seemed fairly regular, the events of the court proceeding quickly spiralled and became rather ridiculous, hence the heavy memeing the actress received.

While that court case concluded months ago, production company Awkward Productions has decided that the whole situation is ripe for a musical adaptation, and has now announced that from next month, it will be hosting a Gwyneth Goes Skiing musical in London.

As per Variety, Linus Karp will be portraying Paltrow in the musical, while Joseph Martin will be taking over the role of Terry Sanderson, the optometrist who collided with Paltrow.

The show will be held at London's Pleasance Theatre from December 13, and will run for 10 days, with audience members being required to play members of the jury for the case.