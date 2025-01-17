Gwyneth Paltrow rumoured to return as Pepper Potts in Avengers: Doomsday

HQ

According to GeekTyrant, Marvel is considering reintroducing Gwyneth Paltrow in the role of Pepper Potts, also known as Rescue when in her suit of armour, in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. Paltrow, who made her debut as Potts in Iron Man, hasn't been seen since Endgame five years ago where she participated in the decisive battle against Thanos, wearing her Rescue suit for the first time.

Since Endgame, Pepper Potts' absence hasn't been hugely noticed, despite Stark Industries playing a recurring and important role in several of the Spider-Man films. With upcoming projects like Ironheart and Armor Wars, there has been speculation as to whether Potts could have returned there in some capacity. But according to the source, her big comeback is planned instead in Avengers: Doomsday.

