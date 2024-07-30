Gwyneth Paltrow reacts to Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU

HQ

It was loud to say the least in Hall H when The Russo Brothers (after revealing that they are returning for the next two Avengers films) revealed that Robert Downey Jr. will return to Marvel after his death as Iron Man, this time as the evil Doctor Doom.

This has shocked many fans but at the same time many are torn about seeing Downey Jr. return. Even Gwyneth Paltrow who played Tony Stark's partner Pepper Potts seems to have been taken aback when she saw the news and reacted to the actor's post on Instagram. You can find her great comment in the image below the post.