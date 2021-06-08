Gwent's Price of Power: Once Upon A Pyre expansion is out now

Gwent, a free-to-play card game that originated within The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, has just received yet another free expansion. Once Upon A Pyre is the first expansion within the Price of Power set and it add 26 new cards for players to use strategically. A new trailer for the set has been revealed too and it can be watched within the video above.

Alongside the release of the new expansion, there are several time-limited offers currently active that players can take advantage of. These include the Once Upon a Pyre Faction Packs and the Once Upon A Pyre Combo Pack. You can find out more details about these offers here.