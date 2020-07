You're watching Advertisements

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game, the once-minigame now-standalone title from CD Projekt Red, just got a new expansion in Master Mirror. The expansion is live now on PC (via GOG and Steam), iOS and Android and adds over 70 new cards, a new card type, new character (including the titular Gaunter O'Dimm, also known as Master Mirror, from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Hearts of Stone expansion) and more.

Photo: CD Projekt Red