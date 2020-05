You watching Advertisements

Are you one of those gamers who prefers keeping all of your PC titles in one place? Is that one place the Steam launcher? Have you perhaps been looking to play a few rounds of the then-Witcher-minigame, now-standalone title Gwent? Well if all that is true for you, you'll be delighted to hear that Gwent is, starting today, available via Steam.

The game has previously been available on PC via CD Projekt Red's own GOG launcher.