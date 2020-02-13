LIVE

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is coming to Android

Get ready to portably battle it out, card style, as CD Projekt Red's Gwent: The Witcher Card Game releases on Android next month.

CD Projekt Red has announced a release date for Gwent: The Witcher Card Game's Android version, which will be released on March 24th. The game will be available for free on Google Play.

Players can already pre-register right now. In addition to notifying fans when Gwent will be available on Google Play, pre-registration allows users to obtain the unique Imperial Golem avatar. The item will be added to the collection once you log into Gwent: The Witcher Card Game on your Android device.

Players will be able to play cross-play with PC and iOS users by sharing their progress and purchases across accounts on GOG.COM.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is already available for free download on PC and iOS.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

